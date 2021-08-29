Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "People Creating Fake S--t" About Her

Khloe Kardashian continues to reign supreme with her klap backs.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Aug. 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn't hold back on sharing her thoughts with a series of scathing messages. While it's unknown who the Good American co-founder was directing her tweets at, one thing is clear: Khloe isn't tolerating any negativity or online haters.
"I pray you all are surrounded by health, happiness, love and blessings," she began her post. "I pray you all live a life you're proud of."
An hour after sharing her positive message, the reality TV personality went off, writing, "HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."
"It is so old at this point," she continued. "It's always something about people creating fake s--t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s--t."
When one Twitter user commented that they've been "trying to stay away from social media" due to "mean" people, Khloe replied that she couldn't agree more.
"Same!! Been on this vibe recently," the 37-year-old star responded. "My mental health needs it. I love you boo."
Khloe's most recent clap backs come just one day after she and her ex Tristan Thompson were spotted enjoying a night out at a birthday party for Lebron James' wife, Savannah James. Other notable guests included Adele, her new boyfriend Rich Paul and many others.
Following her night out, Khloe shared a cryptic quote on Instagram Story that read, "It's fun when you're confusing people."
At this time, the fashion mogul and NBA player have yet to publicly comment on their latest hangout.
However, the two, who broke up in June, have remained friendly with each other as they continue to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.
"They are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," a source close to Khloe previously told E! News. "She wants him around and they talk every day. Khloe has forgiven him for what he's done and would rather just be on good terms with him."
A separate insider echoed similar sentiments, adding, "It's very important to Khloe that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along. The truth isn't juicy or exciting but that is the truth."
The exes have even come to each other's defense in recent weeks. After rumors circulated that Khloe and Tristan had rekindled their romance, the KUWTK alum set the record straight.
"You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?" Khloe replied to a Twitter user earlier this month. "I think that says more about you than it does about me."
The 30-year-old basketball professional also addressed their relationship rumors, writing, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore."
Of course, this isn't the first time (and probably won't be the last!) that Khloe has shut down the haters with a cheeky message. Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the best Kardashian-Jenner clap backs.