Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turns Heads at First Event Since Announcing Pregnancy

Watch : Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is serving bawdy and face!

The supermodel, who recently announced that she and Jason Statham were expecting their second child together, showed off her growing baby bump during an event in Los Angeles. In fact, it marked the first time the Mad Max: Fury Road actress publicly stepped out for a fanciful affair since announcing her pregnancy on Aug 19.

After launching her new beauty brand, Rose Inc., earlier this week, Rosie celebrated her cosmetic line's romantic display in Sephora at the Westfield Century City mall on Friday, Aug. 27.

For the special occasion, the 34-year-old star looked effortlessly chic in a stunning all-white ensemble—in which she wore a loose-fitted button-down shirt that she paired with a flowy skirt and heeled flip-flops. Rosie completed her outfit with minimal accessories like dainty gold earrings, a matching necklace and an anklet.

Naturally, Rosie's beauty look was also on point as she donned pale pink lipstick, rose-colored blush and dramatic eye makeup.