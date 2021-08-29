Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Could Not Look More in Love During Italy Trip

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked more in love than ever as they took their true romance to Italy this weekend.
Their European vacay marked the Blink-182 drummer's second time traveling by air from home and first transatlantic trip since he survived a deadly South Carolina plane crash in 2008.
Travis, 45, who has feared flying since he was a child, and Kourtney, 42, could barely keep their eyes, hands or lips off each other during their visit to Italy. On Friday, Aug. 27, they were photographed cuddling, kissing passionately several times and exchanging affectionate looks as they took in the sights in Genoa and Portofino.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, Kourtney shared an Instagram photo of the two making out on a boat. She captioned her post, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.
The rocker shared a similar pic of the two, writing, "Italy," and adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney commented, "With you."
Back on land, the two also spent time shopping and were seen grinning as they walked hand-in-hand, holding gelato cones.
None of the couple's family members were seen during their visit. The two, who are longtime neighbors, have vacationed together several times since they started dating last December. Earlier this month, Travis joined joined Kourtney and her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble on a short trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The group took Kylie Jenner's private plane.
Their Mexico trip marked Travis' first plane ride since the September 2008 chartered jet crash that killed four people and severely injured him and good friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein. On Saturday, Aug. 28, Travis shared on his Instagram Story a photo tribute to the fellow musician, who died of a drug overdose several months after the accident.
He and Kourtney have shared many photos from their trip to Italy and the rocker even posted an image he took from their plane ride to the country. See pics of the lovebirds on vacation below: