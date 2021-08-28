2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

John Stamos recently spent time in a hospital undergoing elective surgery. Find out what he said about his health scare.

John Stamos recently spent some time in a hospital but don't worry, the Fuller House alum is OK.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the actor posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown and cap. He also shared a pic of a bandage on the palm of his hand.

"Damn you #Triggerfinger!" Stamos wrote. "I went in for a quick elective procedure - In and out! Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me. I'll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes. Xo."

Trigger finger occurs when a finger or thumb locks up bent position, often from repeated use. While most cases resolve with rest and time, severe cases require surgery to alleviate the inflamed tendon. The condition can affect anyone, including musicians. Stamos often performs onstage as a drummer for the Beach Boys

By Friday, Aug. 27, Stamos appeared to be in great spirits, sharing a throwback photo of his and wife Caitlin McHugh's 3-year-old son Billy sitting on him during a Fuller House photo shoot.

"#FBF Had special visitor on a shoot for Fuller," the actor wrote on Instagram. "(Iconic couch) few years back."

Stamos' health scare comes more than a week after he celebrated his 58th birthday.

"This guy celebrates another trip around the sun, though he seems to have mastered the ability to make the age clock stop," Caitlin, 35, wrote on Instagram on Aug. 19. "Happiest Birthday @johnstamos Hope you are having the best time on the road with @thebeachboys If anyone seeing this is going to see him tonight, wish him a big Happy Birthday (from a safe distance and preferably with a mask on)."

