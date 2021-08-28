Tyron Woodley May Have Just Knocked Out Jake Paul With His Words Before Their Actual Fight

Grab your popcorn and get ready to enjoy these knock-out comebacks!
UFC Champion Tyron Woodley appeared to turn Jake Paul into a punch line ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match. The professional mixed martial artist, 39, and YouTuber-turned-fighter, 24, will face off on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ahead of stepping into the boxing ring, Tyron and Jake's banter has proven to be entertainment in and of itself. In fact, the two threw major jabs at each other on Friday, Aug. 27 when they sat down for a face-to-face interview with Ariel Helwani for Showtime Sports.
"I don't think he respects me at all. He called me a con yesterday, and that really hurt my feelings," Jake responded when asked if he believes Tyron respects him. "I think he has underestimated me and my ability. But I think deep, deep, deep down...his heart rate is sky-high right now. I think deep down he knows what's coming."
Tyron was swift with his own witty and bold reply to Jake's remarks, even facetiously giving him a round of applause before speaking out.
"I couldn't even interrupt, he practiced that f--king monologue all morning. He had it down to a T. He had his emotions in there...so I wanted to let him get that off using his acting chops," Tyron said. "But at the end of the day, I don't really have anything to say about it. I'm here to fight."
The UFC Champion, who is making his pro boxing debut on Sunday, added, "This is all a game to him...This ain't a game to me."
Tyron wasn't done throwing jabs either after going back-and-forth with the influencer, expressing, "Sometimes I feel like you bring my IQ down...I feel like I need to read a book when I leave here."
At one point, Jake brought up that his hope is to unionize fighters to help everyone get paid. However, Tyron shut down the idea, which didn't sit right with the YouTuber.
"I think it shows how uneducated or delusional you are to go out," Jake fired back, "and say that I don't care about fighters' pay when I gave you the biggest payday of your life."
When asked if Jake there was a weight on his shoulders to fight against Tyron in his home state of Ohio, he put it simply: "No pressure. I was built for this."
"This is another sparing session," he continued. "If I would've felt that pressure, I would've felt it the last fight. I would've felt it my first fight when there was 30 thousand people in Manchester arena...In my first fight, I had no idea what I was doing. If I didn't feel it then, what's there to feel now?"
He added, "I know I'm gonna win, so why would there be any pressure?"
It didn't take long for the duo's interview to go viral online, with many claiming Tyron to be the real winner of their sit-down.
"Tyron just murdered this goofy kid," one YouTuber commented, with another writing, "I'm actually loving Woodley right now. I haven't watched much of his interviews etc but he's funny and honest too, well seems honest."
Another replied, "Im sorry but when Jake said 'I see his chest right now, his heart rate is sky high' then cuts to Tyron Woodley's face and he's just chillin is the funniest s--t i've seen today."
One Twitter user cheered on the YouTuber, writing, "Tyron Woodley is going to beat Jake paul. But Jake Paul will gain the boxing fans respect."
Tyron and Jake will soon go from trash talking to fist fighting when they box on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. EST on Showtime.
