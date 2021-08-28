Tyron Woodley May Have Just Knocked Out Jake Paul With His Words Before Their Actual Fight

Watch : Jake Paul's Wild Ride to the Boxing Ring - Exclusive

UFC Champion Tyron Woodley appeared to turn Jake Paul into a punch line ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match. The professional mixed martial artist, 39, and YouTuber-turned-fighter, 24, will face off on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of stepping into the boxing ring, Tyron and Jake's banter has proven to be entertainment in and of itself. In fact, the two threw major jabs at each other on Friday, Aug. 27 when they sat down for a face-to-face interview with Ariel Helwani for Showtime Sports.

"I don't think he respects me at all. He called me a con yesterday, and that really hurt my feelings," Jake responded when asked if he believes Tyron respects him. "I think he has underestimated me and my ability. But I think deep, deep, deep down...his heart rate is sky-high right now. I think deep down he knows what's coming."