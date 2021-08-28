2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Manifest Fans, Rejoice! Netflix Just Renewed the Show for a Fourth and Final Season

Netflix saved Manifest for one final flight after it was canceled at NBC. Moreover, the streaming service announced it plans to release 20 episodes of the fourth and final season.

Watch: "Manifest" Season 2 Is "One Hell of a Ride"

Manifest is still taking one last flight!

The beloved television series, which originally aired on NBC before it was canceled after three seasons, has both fans and cast members soaring after Netflix announced it was reviving the show. According to the streaming service, "Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season."

Making the announcement all the more special? Netflix shared the exciting news on Saturday, Aug. 28—a date that marks the unofficial holiday for Manifest fans as the premise centers on Flight 828 and its passengers, who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," creator Jeff Rake said in a statement. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life."

Jeff explained that he's overjoyed about being able to "reward the fans with the ending they deserve."

"On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans," he concluded. "You did this."

The show's creator wasn't the only one to speak out about the revival. Many stars of the series expressed their excitement on social media.

NBC

Josh Dallas raved over the news, writing on Twitter, "It's all connected." #manifest continues on ⁦@netflix!! #manifesters you did this. You have my heart forever. Now, sit back and brace yourselves for whats to come. The story continues!"

"AHHHHHHHHHH this wouldve never happened without the amazing #SaveManifest campaign led by the fans!" Holly Taylor added. "It's all you. Such exciting news."

Garrett Wareing shared, "It's official y'all… you saved @NBCManifest… to have seen y'all come together like this has been an incredible thing to witness and I'm so excited to see where Season 4 leads."

Netflix revealed in a press release that Manifest's fourth and final season will be comprised of 20 episodes. At this time, it's unknown when the series will officially hit the streaming service. However, one thing is clear: Fans will have time to catch up or rewatch from the very beginning before the last season premieres.

Until then, take a look at all of the shows that have been renewed and canceled in 2021.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (Netflix)

After NBC pulled the plug on the mystery series after three seasons, create, Jeff Rake, had hoped to find a new home for the show. Well, fans can rejoice! Netflix announced its renewal of Manifest for a fourth and final season.

Freeform
Ending: Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In Aug. 2021, Freeform renewed Motherland: Fort Salem for its third and final season.

VH1
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Shantay you stay! VH1 confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race will return for a fourteenth season.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Cancelled: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Peacock announced on Aug. 20 that the Punky Brewster reboot series starring Soleil Moon Frye is officially cancelled after one season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever will be back for a third season.

HBO Max
Renewed: FBoy Island (HBO Max)

HBO Max confirmed in August that FBoy Island will be back for a second season.

Freeform
Canceled: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

In August 2021, star and creator Josh Thomas took to social media to announced that season two of Everything's Gonna Be Okay was the show's last.

FX
Renewed: American Horror Stories (FX)

"more stories. more horrors. more reasons to be afraid of the dark," FX Networks announced on Twitter in August. "#AHStories will return for a season two."

John P Johnson/FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Alongside the season three trailer, FX confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows will get a fourth season.

Mario Perez/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

HBO's The White Lotus will return for a second season, but will feature new guests and a different hotel property.

Apple
Canceled: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice has become the first show canceled at Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne will be breaking a sweat once more as Physical has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+.

Disney+
Renewed: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will hit the ice once more as it has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

Showtime
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

It's official! The Chi is going to have a season five on Showtime.

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

At the end of July, it was confirmed that the Hulu Original series Love, Victor will return for a third season.

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Renewed: Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Well, this is sweet news! Sweet Tooth will return for a second season on Netflix.

WarnerMedia
Renewed: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Just as production wrapped for season 3 of Snowpiercer, TNT confirmed that the post-apocalyptic drama would return for season 4.

CBS
Renewed: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Good Fight will keep on fighting as it received a sixth season from Paramount+.

Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

The iCarly revival will be back for a second season on Paramount+, and will begin shooting in the fall of 2021.

Disney+
Renewed: Loki (Disney+)

Loki's first finale ended with a surprise renewal for season two, making it the first of Disney+'s current Marvel series to score a renewal.

Colleen Hayes/Peacock
Renewed: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Peacock has said yes to a second season of beloved new small town comedy Rutherford Falls.

HBO Max
Renewed: Made for Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max's less-than-romantic dark comedy will be back for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Good Girls (NBC)

Good Girls will be saying goodbye after its fourth season wraps up on July 8. 

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: Girls5Eva

Peacock has renewed Girls5Eva for a season 2, meaning the group is sticking 2getha. 

NBC
Canceled: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, but Lionsgate, who produces the show, is shopping it elsewhere. 

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks will have a season two on HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on Netflix.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star will return for a third season in 2022, on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 will be back for a fifth season of wild emergencies on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

Fox has officially said yes to a fifth season of The Resident

