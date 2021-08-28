Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19 After Being Reported Missing

Former child star Matthew Mindler has been found dead after being reported missing from his college. He was 19.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Millersville University in Pennsylvania announced the death of the former actor, who starred in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother and also appeared on a 2009 episode of the soap opera As the World Turns.
"Dear Campus Community, It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University," University President Daniel A. Wubah wrote in a letter posted on social media. "Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time."
The letter continued, "A search has been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."
Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation, the letter said.
The cause of the death of Mindler, who last acted onscreen in 2016, was not disclosed. He had been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 24, and last attended class earlier that day, the Millersville University Police Department said in a statement earlier this week.
"Matt was reported missing to University Police...after he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family," they said. "Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers."
Matthew is survived by his mother, Monica Mindler.