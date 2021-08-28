Will There Be an Entourage Revival? Here's What the Show's Creator Says

Watch : "Entourage" Stars Cut Loose at Incredible Premiere

Will Vince, Turtle, E, Drama and Ari Gold party together once more?

Over the last few months, there have been whisperings online about a possible revival or reboot of the hit HBO comedy series Entourage. On Friday, Aug. 27, franchise creator Doug Ellin was asked about the rumors in an encounter with TMZ in Los Angeles.

"I wouldn't do it without the five of them," he said, referring to original cast Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and Jeremy Piven. "Mark Wahlberg just needs to call HBO and make it happen and all will be good."

Ellin's original series was executive produced by Wahlberg and loosely based on his life as an East Coaster trying to make it in Hollywood. The show aired for eight seasons until 2011—and the 10th anniversary of the series finale is coming up in September. In 2015, an Enourage sequel movie was released.