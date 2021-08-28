Lupita Nyong'o Honors Chadwick Boseman With Rare Photo on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Viola Davis On Chadwick Boseman: "He Was Authenticity on Steroids"

Chadwick Boseman's Hollywood legacy continues to shine bright.

It's been a year since the Black Panther actor passed away at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer.

However, following the news about Chadwick's death, friends, family members and fans have continued to keep his life and legacy alive with heartwarming tributes and endearing stories about their personal experiences with the late Marvel star.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Lupita Nyong'o, who starred in Black Panther with the actor and was one of his close friends, did just that. Taking to social media, Lupita honored Chadwick with a special message and candid snapshot of the two attending the 2018 MoMA Contenders Screening and Q&A of the Marvel film, in which he played the breakout role.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure," the Oscar winner captioned her post. "I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."