Cole Sprouse Gives Fans an Intimate Look at His and Ari Fournier's Romance With Unseen Pics

Cole Sprouse is sharing a peek into his Suite Life with girlfriend Ari Fournier.
The former Disney Channel star and model sent fans into a frenzy when they confirmed their relationship in February. But since going public with their romance, the two have continued to keep a low profile.
However, Cole decided to give his millions of Instagram followers an intimate look at their relationship for a very special occasion: Ari's 23rd birthday.
Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Aug. 28, the Riverdale actor posted never-before-seen photos of the birthday girl. What's more? Cole even teased that she'd probably scold him later for his tribute.
"Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these," he quipped, alongside a collage of photos.
In one image, the model looked fabulous in a dalmatian printed dress as she posed in front of lush greenery with a glass of wine in her hand. The 29-year-old actor also posted a couple of blurry snapshots that captured candid moments of Ari enjoying a bite to eat.
In true Cole fashion, he kept the focus on the birthday girl and didn't share any pics of himself with her.
The actor's tribute comes only a few weeks after Ari did the exact same thing for his birthday celebration. At the beginning of August, Ari shared a heartwarming tribute about her man with a few unseen pics of themselves.
"I'm very happy you were born," she captioned her Instagram at the time. "Happy birthday my love @colesprouse."
The couple's heartfelt messages on social media are a small peek into their private world. It was only in July that Cole and Ari went Instagram official, which marked the first time he publicly swooned over a significant other that wasn't his ex and Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart.
Since they went their separate ways in March 2020, the exes have remained cordial and tight-lipped about their breakup. However, they aren't the only Riverdale stars to fall for each other and experience heartache.
