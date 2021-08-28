2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Cole Sprouse Gives Fans an Intimate Look at His and Ari Fournier's Romance With Unseen Pics

Cole Sprouse celebrated his girlfriend Ari Fournier's 23rd birthday with a heartwarming tribute and never-before-seen photos that would make her want to "beat my ass for these."

By Alyssa Morin Aug 28, 2021 5:05 PMTags
BirthdaysTributeCouplesRiverdaleCole Sprouse
Watch: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

Cole Sprouse is sharing a peek into his Suite Life with girlfriend Ari Fournier.

The former Disney Channel star and model sent fans into a frenzy when they confirmed their relationship in February. But since going public with their romance, the two have continued to keep a low profile.

However, Cole decided to give his millions of Instagram followers an intimate look at their relationship for a very special occasion: Ari's 23rd birthday. 

Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Aug. 28, the Riverdale actor posted never-before-seen photos of the birthday girl. What's more? Cole even teased that she'd probably scold him later for his tribute.

"Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these," he quipped, alongside a collage of photos.

In one image, the model looked fabulous in a dalmatian printed dress as she posed in front of lush greenery with a glass of wine in her hand. The 29-year-old actor also posted a couple of blurry snapshots that captured candid moments of Ari enjoying a bite to eat. 

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

In true Cole fashion, he kept the focus on the birthday girl and didn't share any pics of himself with her.

The actor's tribute comes only a few weeks after Ari did the exact same thing for his birthday celebration.  At the beginning of August, Ari shared a heartwarming tribute about her man with a few unseen pics of themselves

"I'm very happy you were born," she captioned her Instagram at the time. "Happy birthday my love @colesprouse."

Trending Stories

1

The Horrifying Revelations That Followed Brittney Wood's Disappearance

2

Tracee Ellis Ross Reacts to Ashlee Simpson's Nude Pic of Evan Ross

3

You Have to See Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

The couple's heartfelt messages on social media are a small peek into their private world. It was only in July that Cole and Ari went Instagram official, which marked the first time he publicly swooned over a significant other that wasn't his ex and Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart.

Since they went their separate ways in March 2020, the exes have remained cordial and tight-lipped about their breakup. However, they aren't the only Riverdale stars to fall for each other and experience heartache.

Scroll through our gallery below to get details on the CW stars' love lives!

KJ Apa/Instagram
K.J. Apa

The Riverdale golden boy, known as Archie Andrews, previously kept his lips sealed about his off-screen dating life. However, in early February 2020, the actor confirmed his romance with model Clara Berry. In May 2021, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

Roger / BACKGRID
Cole Sprouse

The 28-year-old actor has moved on from his Riverdale romance. In February 2021, Cole seemingly confirmed he's dating Canadian model and influencer Ari Fournier.

Getty Images
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

The Riverdale co-stars dated for more than a year before E! News learned in December 2019 that they had split. However, in June 2021, they were spotted out together with co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse, and Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles.

The actress also dated photographer Grayson Vaughan for about a year until they split in February 2021.

 

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star is engaged! In December 2020, the 28-year-old actor shared the special announcement on Instagram after posting a photo of him and his soon-to-wife.

Getty Images
Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star shares two children with his first wife, Georgina Cates. The former couple called it quits in 2005. Ulrich was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray for three years, but the duo went their separate ways in 2015. The actor sparked engagement rumors with model Megan Blake Irwin, but his rep clarified to E! News in May 2020 they are not engaged. He was most recently linked to Lucy Hale, however, their whirlwind romance came to an end in April 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

Bughead was real. The two dated on and off for more than three years until early 2020. In June of that year, the actress opened up about her sexuality, sharing on Instagram, "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Vanessa Morgan

This newcomer has made her way into fans' hearts as Toni Topaz. In July 2019, the actress announced her engagement to baseball player Michael Kopech, who is known for previously being in a relationship with Brielle Biermann. The couple wed in early January 2020 with Morgan announcing she was expecting in July. Kopech has since filed for divorce.

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram
Madelaine Petsch

After three years together, E! News learned in February 2020 that the actress and boyfriend Travis Mills had called it quits. In the last few months, fans have speculated that she's dating Olympic fencer, Miles Chamley. However, they have yet to publicly comment on the rumors.

Instagram
Ashleigh Murray

The actress has kept fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the CW star shared several sweet snapshots of her and her rumored beau on Instagram.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos

Relationship goals! The actor has been married to talk-show host Kelly Ripa for more than 25 years (!!), with who he shares three children. Consuelos can often be found posting adorable pictures of his wife and family on social media.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

The Horrifying Revelations That Followed Brittney Wood's Disappearance

2

Tracee Ellis Ross Reacts to Ashlee Simpson's Nude Pic of Evan Ross

3

You Have to See Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

4

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby Girl

5

Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College