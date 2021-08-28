Travis Barker Jets Off to Italy With Kourtney Kardashian and Honors Late DJ AM

For Travis Barker, love continues to triumph over fear as he also takes time to keep a beloved friend in his heart.
The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer recently flew to Italy with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, marking his second air trip headed away from home by jet and his first transatlantic flight since he survived a deadly plane crash in the United States almost 13 years ago.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Travis shared a nighttime image of the ground taken from the air. He then posted a publicity photo of late friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein. The two were the only survivors of a September 2008 crash of a chartered plane in South Carolina. DJ AM helped save Travis' life by putting out flames that engulfed his body with the shirt off of his own back. Both men were badly burned in the accident. Less than a year after the plane incident, DJ AM died of a drug overdose.
Travis and Kourtney, 42, visited Italy on Friday, Aug. 27. They were photographed enjoying some time on the beach and also getting on a small boat in San Fruttuoso, Genoa, as seen on TMZ. The rocker shared a pic taken at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an image of a sailboat.
The two also visited Portofino, a favorite Kardashian-Jenner family destination, where the couple cuddled and made out and also sported big smiles while shopping and enjoying some gelato, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail.
Both Travis and Kourtney shared several food pics on their Instagram Stories. Travis posted a photo of him and Kourtney holding gelato cones—it appeared he chose mango while she picked strawberry. The couple also shared photos of Trofie pasta from one of their romantic meals.
Earlier in the day, Kourtney wrote, "Good morning from me and my Italian coffee and my focaccia."
The couple's trip comes almost two weeks since Travis, who has feared flying since he was a child, joined Kourtney and her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble on Kylie Jenner's private jet, which flew them to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a short trip.
It marked the rocker's first flight since the 2008 plane crash, which killed four people, including two of his close friends.
For years, Travis avoided planes and took cruise ships to his concerts abroad. In a Men's Health magazine interview published in May—five months after he began dating Kourtney—who often travels by air, the musician expressed hope of flying again. He echoed such comments in June on Twitter, writing, bluntly, "I might fly again."
"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source close to Travis told E! News regarding the musician's return to the air. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."
Following the Cabo trip, Travis wrote on Instagram, "With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash."
Kourtney replied, "Anything and everything with you.
See photos from Travis and Kourtney's trip to Italy: