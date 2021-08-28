Sandra Oh Reflects on "Traumatic" Experience of Adjusting to Grey's Anatomy Fame

Watch : Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?"

Sandra Oh learned a lot playing Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy, but it was her experience working with a different type of medical professional that gave her the tools to thrive and survive stardom.

In an upcoming Aug. 29 interview on NBC News' Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the Killing Eve actress admitted it was "traumatic" to become famous after joining the cast of the medical drama. "And the reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy," she explained. "So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real."

Sandra added that before she sought professional help, she was not able to "go out" and when she did, she was "hiding in restaurants."

Eventually, she found a "good therapist," who helped her to "manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."