Why the Royal Family Was "Quietly Pleased" That Meghan Markle Didn’t Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Almost Told Who Questioned Skin Color

Prince Philip's funeral in April ended up being a chance for Prince Harry to make amends with his family overseas after his shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. He reunited with brother Prince William, father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth after more than a year apart.

Yet, Meghan Markle didn't attend, because of medical precautions surrounding her pregnancy with daughter Lilibet. At the time, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared, "The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending."

And it seems that suited the royal family just fine, according to the new epilogue of the Sussex biography Finding Freedom obtained by E! News.

The book, by royal experts Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, explains why the family didn't actually want the former Suits actress, 40, there at all.

"Despite the difficulties Harry and Meghan faced in the aftermath of their interview, there was never any doubt that Harry would race back to England to be with his family," they write. "Meghan also hoped to accompany Harry, but as she was heavily pregnant with their daughter, her doctors wouldn't give her medical clearance to fly."