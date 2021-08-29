Achieve the Perfect End of Summer Manicure With the Orly x Lisa Frank Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
‘90s kids rejoice!
Lisa Frank and Orly teamed up for a colorful collab that will make you want to have a sleepover with your BFFs, where you stay up all night gossiping while painting your nails on inflatable furniture. The collection, which is available exclusively at Ulta, includes a bright assortment of nail polishes, nail toppers and nail wraps featuring Lisa Frank's iconic cast of characters like Forrest the Tiger, Hunter the Leopard, plus Zoomer and Zorbit.
Since Lisa Frank collabs like this one tend to sell out, we suggest heading over to Ulta ASAP to secure all the goods you need to achieve the ultimate summer manicure and pedicure.
Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Wraps - Hunter
You're bound to feel fierce when your nails are covered in this rainbow leopard print! Plus, no LED/UV light, special tools or salon visits are required.
Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Lacquer Trio - Dancing Dolphins
Headed somewhere tropical soon? Give yourself a sunset-inspired manicure with this warm trio of polishes.
Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Wraps - Zoomer & Zorbit
These nail wraps are out of this universe! They'll help you add a cosmic and trippy touch to any outfit. Although they're sold out online, you can reserve them at an Ulta near you.
Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Lacquer Trio - Markie
Can't choose between green, blue and purple? No problem. Create a design featuring all three.
Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Wraps - Forrest
Play "Roar" by Katy Perry and apply these non-adhesive nail wraps for a quick and easy look.
Orly x Lisa Frank Confetti Topper - Hits the Spot
If you are too shy to experiment with the bolder polishes for your bases, you can sprinkle some color onto your manicure with this confetti topcoat!
Orly x Lisa Frank Iridescent Topcoat - Star Glaze
Top off your nails with this iridescent layer for an extra groovy look!
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out our picks from First Aid Beauty's sale!