2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Achieve the Perfect End of Summer Manicure With the Orly x Lisa Frank Collection

The Ulta-exclusive collection will transport you back to middle school in the best way possible.

By Emily Spain Aug 29, 2021 12:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Designer Collaborations
E-Comm: Lisa Frank x Orly

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

‘90s kids rejoice! 

Lisa Frank and Orly teamed up for a colorful collab that will make you want to have a sleepover with your BFFs, where you stay up all night gossiping while painting your nails on inflatable furniture. The collection, which is available exclusively at Ulta, includes a bright assortment of nail polishes, nail toppers and nail wraps featuring Lisa Frank's iconic cast of characters like Forrest the Tiger, Hunter the Leopard, plus Zoomer and Zorbit.

Since Lisa Frank collabs like this one tend to sell out, we suggest heading over to Ulta ASAP to secure all the goods you need to achieve the ultimate summer manicure and pedicure. 

read
August 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Sol de Janeiro & More

Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Wraps - Hunter

You're bound to feel fierce when your nails are covered in this rainbow leopard print! Plus, no LED/UV light, special tools or salon visits are required.

$12
Ulta

Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Lacquer Trio - Dancing Dolphins

Headed somewhere tropical soon? Give yourself a sunset-inspired manicure with this warm trio of polishes.

$32
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

You Have to See Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

2

Inside Chadwick Boseman's Inspiring Private Love Story

3

The Horrifying Revelations That Followed Brittney Wood's Disappearance

Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Wraps - Zoomer & Zorbit

These nail wraps are out of this universe! They'll help you add a cosmic and trippy touch to any outfit. Although they're sold out online, you can reserve them at an Ulta near you.

$12
Ulta

Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Lacquer Trio - Markie

Can't choose between green, blue and purple? No problem. Create a design featuring all three.

$32
Ulta

Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Wraps - Forrest

Play "Roar" by Katy Perry and apply these non-adhesive nail wraps for a quick and easy look.

$12
Ulta

Orly x Lisa Frank Confetti Topper - Hits the Spot

If you are too shy to experiment with the bolder polishes for your bases, you can sprinkle some color onto your manicure with this confetti topcoat!

$11
Ulta

Orly x Lisa Frank Iridescent Topcoat - Star Glaze

Top off your nails with this iridescent layer for an extra groovy look! 

$11
Ulta

Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out our picks from First Aid Beauty's sale!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

You Have to See Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

2

Inside Chadwick Boseman's Inspiring Private Love Story

3

The Horrifying Revelations That Followed Brittney Wood's Disappearance

4

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are Engaged

5

Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19