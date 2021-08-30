2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and hubby Evan Stewart are expecting! Read on for all the exclusive details about their next chapter as a family of four.

By McKenna Aiello Aug 30, 2021 4:00 PMTags
BabiesReality TVPregnanciesExclusivesCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Bates family, roll call! 

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart are expecting their second baby together, E! News can exclusively reveal. Carlin and Evan's bundle of joy will join big sister Layla Rae, who was born in January 2020. 

"Stewart Baby No. 2 is coming in 2022!" the couple shares with E! News. "Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness and midnight snacks begin! Every single part of the baby journey is worth it!" 

Between sharing memories on their "Stew Crew" YouTube channel, co-owning the Bates Sisters Boutique with her family members and Evan's electrician career, Carlin admits their "daily lives are pretty full." Nothing compares to being parents though, with the 23-year-old calling it "the best and absolutely most rewarding part of our story." 

Fans can keep up with Carlin and the rest of Gil and Kelly Bates' 19 children by watching all seasons of Bringing Up Bates (including special episodes dedicated to all things babies!) on UP Faith & Family

photos
Memorable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Hear more from the mom-to-be and check out her Target-themed pregnancy photo shoot below! 

Darian Kaia Photography
Oh, Baby!

Shop 'till you drop! Carlin, Evan and Layla celebrate their pregnancy announcement with a shopping spree at Target. 

Darian Kaia Photography
Stewart Party of Four

"Children are definitely a gift from God, and we are so thankful for our little bundles," Carly and Evan, who wed in 2019, tell E! News exclusively. "We never want to take any moment of the life God has blessed us with for granted. Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words."

Darian Kaia Photography
Big Sis

So how does little Layla feel about getting a sibling? As Carlin tells it, "Layla bug is the joy of our lives! Seeing her big smiles and the way she loves on her daddy when he comes home from work is the highlight of our day. She's also obsessed with her new baby cousins, so we can't wait to see the excitement on her face when we bring home a new baby brother or sister."

Darian Kaia Photography
Looking Towards the Future

Carlin and Evan are up for the challenge of welcoming another little one, explaining, "We can't imagine being parents to two kids, 2 [years old] and under, yet we have prayed for this moment and are extremely thankful to the Lord for this opportunity."

Darian Kaia Photography
Feeling Grateful

The couple also couldn't help but express gratitude to their massive fan base for all their "love, support, encouragement and prayers" over the years, calling them "such a special part of our lives."

Darian Kaia Photography
Baby Stew

Congratulations to Carlin, Evan and Layla!

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

2
Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

3

NeNe Leakes Says Husband Is "Losing His Life" Amid Cancer Battle

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

2
Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

3

NeNe Leakes Says Husband Is "Losing His Life" Amid Cancer Battle

4

BiP's Maurissa Addresses Critics After Intimate Date With Riley

5

You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Teaser