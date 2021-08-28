The Best-Selling Books Nicole Kidman Plans to Bring to TV

We independently selected these books because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you miss watching Big Little Lies? Are you still trying to wrap your head around the plot twists in The Undoing? Do you want more Nine Perfect Strangers? If you answered yes to any (or all) of those questions you are not alone. Of course, you can rewatch all of those episodes, but did you realize that all three shows were based on popular books.

In fact, Nicole Kidman played an integral role in adapting those books into the shows that we know, love, and obsess over. She optioned those works for TV adaptations via her production company, Blossom Films. If you love the star's taste in content, you're in luck because she has plenty of other projects in the works based on must-read books. Keep on scrolling to find out more about the books Nicole plans to bring to TV.