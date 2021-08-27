Pink Mourns Her Father's Death With Touching Tribute

Watch : Pink Inspires While Accepting E! People's Champion Award

Pink has bid a somber farewell to her father.

On Aug. 26, the singer shared an Instagram tribute honoring Jim Moore following his passing. "Til forever," Pink captioned two photos of her dancing with her dad, one as a young girl and then again as an adult.

While Jim's cause of death is not known, it was only a year ago that Pink first confirmed her father was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. In July 2020, the 41-year-old said he had completed his second round of treatment when he fractured his back falling off a ladder.

Despite undergoing surgery, Pink wrote on Instagram that he was, "Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better."

"He's already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles," she wrote at the time. "oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."