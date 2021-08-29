2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Tarte, Philosophy, Foreo & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

By Marenah Dobin Aug 29, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Tarte, Philosophy, Foreo, and more. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). There's also a special surprise deal that is not on the calendar.

This $5 Mascara Has 117,500+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Tarte Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Full Coverage Foundation

Tarte's Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Full Coverage Foundation is available in 46 shades with a lightweight, full-cover matte finish. This foundation minimizes the appearance of pores, fine lines, redness and wrinkles, without looking cakey.

$39
$20
Ulta

Foreo LUNA Mini 3

The LUNA Mini 3 is a powerful, yet gentle cleansing device. It's waterproof and can be used 400 times after just one full charge. It's available in pink and mint.

 

$159
$80
Ulta

Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer

Hydrate and glow with the Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer. It delivers a cooling burst of hydration for 72 hours, making sure your skin is perfectly primed for makeup.

$39
$20
Ulta

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand

The Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand is the an instant eye lift in a bottle. It diffuses light, giving a blurred look to the skin and turning back the clock on tired-looking under eyes.

$29
$15
Ulta

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Powder

This talc-free powder has a 12-hour wear. It's made with diamond powder to blur and diffuse imperfections. The mineral pigments soothe and soften the skin.

$29
$15
Ulta

If you're looking for more great beauty products, here's everything you need to know about the miraculous Olaplex.

