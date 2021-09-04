How Selena Gomez's Mexican Roots Inspired Her Only Murders in the Building Wardrobe

Watch : "Only Murders in the Building" Selena Meets Her Neighbors

When costume designer Dana Covarrubias set out to style Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, she took every last detail into consideration.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dana said she contemplated how the color schemes would reflect Steve's character Charles' closed-off nature, before finding a style reflective of Martin's zany Oliver. For all of this, Dana and her team scoured the script for clues that offered a better understanding of the characters' day-to-day lives.

But for Selena, Dana went a bit deeper into the actress' own background, drawing inspiration from her Mexican heritage. She said that the costume team searched high and low for covert ways to "weave a little bit of that Mexican culture" into the character Mabel Mora's wardrobe.

The end result is a subtle, but touching tribute to the marigold, a vibrant flower that holds much importance to the Mexican culture, especially during Día de los Muertos.