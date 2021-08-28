Bestselling Adidas Sneakers for $37? Shop This Amazon Sale Now!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There have been so many iconic Adidas sneaker moments in sports and pop culture. From Stan Smith to Run–D.M.C. to Kanye West, Adidas is forever timeless and relevant, no matter who you are. That's why we are always on the look out for a chance to stock up. E! shoppers know just how much we love a good deal. And, now, you can nab the iconic Adidas Grand Court Sneakers starting at $32 from Amazon with most styles available for just $37 (they were originally $65).
Of course, we are all familiar with these sneakers by now. They are omnipresent and legendary. If you already have a closet full of Adidas kicks, this is a great excuse to stock up and refresh. And, if you don't have any Adidas footwear, now is the perfect time to expand your shoe collection. These sneakers are an Amazon best-seller and they have 20,400+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
The tennis-inspired footwear has pillow-soft cushioning and a cloudfoam sockliner to ensure comfortable everyday wear. They are incredibly durable with a leather upper. And, of course, there are so many styles to choose from, so pretty much anyone can find the perfect pair for their personal style. If you're still not convinced that you need these shoes in your life, keep on scrolling to read why these shoes are just so beloved.
We all know how cool these Adidas Grand Court Sneakers look, but they are also incredibly comfortable. Check out some of the reviews from elated Amazon customers below.
An Amazon customer shared how these sneakers were the ideal shoe during a stressful situation, writing, "I love these. I ordered them right before a trip to Ireland for Christmas as a last minute packing addition. I'm so glad I did, after having my luggage lost and these being the shoes I was wearing we walked over 15,000 steps a day, through rain and mud and my feet stayed dry and warm and more importantly they were so comfy! Definitely my go to travel sneakers!"
One shopper raved, "These are absolutely the most comfortable sneakers I've ever owned (Converse, Vans, Nike). The cloud foam insoles are amazing and my bad toe (little toe, right foot) doesn't hurt. They remind of the Simples I wore in high school but more comfortable. For reference I have high arches and teach so I'm on my feet all day. Did I also mention that they are adorable?"
Another customer shared, "The most comfortable tennis shoes I have ever owned. I have very wide feet and these are super comfortable I normally wear a size 8 and the 8 is what I ordered and they're perfect. I can even wear double thick socks for warmth in the winter time with these shoes."
A reviewer posted, "I was looking for a sneaker that is comfy enough to wear while bartending and waitressing. These sneakers are SO COMFY. After having them on for about 15 minutes, not stiff at all!"
"I am a hospice nurse, so I have some flexibility on what shoes I am allowed to wear. I have tried about every "nurse" shoe there is and I find them to be clunky. I love these sneakers and so many of my patients and their families comment on the cuteness of them. More importantly, they are so comfy and they go with everything. I have always been an Adidas fan as they were the first sneakers I had as a kid," an Amazon shopper shared.
Someone else shared, "I am in love with these shoes. Not only are they extremely cool, but they are extremely comfortable!"
Of course, we can't forget about style. One Amazon shopper said, "After seeing so much fashion paired with sneakers, and Adidas in particular, I decided to try these. They are really comfortable and look great."
And, then there's the pop culture of it all. Another Adidas fan said, "I always wanted to buy these but for whatever reason I did not have the opportunity to order them, so I finally did and I am very excited to finally have them. The quality is great, they are super comfortable, and the look is simply AWESOME! I love Freddie Mercury, so these remind me of one of his most memorable concerts because he was wearing a pair of these. Overall, I highly recommend them!"
