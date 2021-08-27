Check Out This Amazing Deal from First Aid Beauty Before Summer Ends

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, but the glow-up you had this summer is here to stay!
Whether you spent too much time in the sun over the past few months or your skin could use some TLC or perhaps you need a face mask to compliment your low-key weekend plans, First Aid Beauty will help you address your beauty concerns. The cult-favorite brand offers some of our favorite skincare and makeup products like the Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Primer and Ultra Repair Cream, aka our skin saviors!
Just in time for the weekend, First Aid Beauty is offering 15% off cleansers and exfoliators to help you get your skin looking fresh and smooth. Even better, just for E! shoppers, the brand is offering a free Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Primer with code: FABGLOW on orders $65+, plus you can score a free Hello FAB Pores Be Gone Matte Primer with code: FABMATTE on orders 65+.
Below, we rounded up our favorite cleansers, exfoliators and skincare must-haves from First Aid Beauty to get you started on your savings journey!
Face Cleanser
The first and one of the most important steps for any skincare routine is using a cleanser. This one has a pH-balanced formula, featuring a botanical antioxidant blend, to help gently yet effectively remove makeup, dirt and grime.
First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum with 2% Salicylic Acid
Don't let dandruff get you down! First Aid Beauty just dropped two revolutionary dandruff-fighting products to help promote healthier and happier scalps. Their FDA-approved anti-dandruff scalp serum is a leave-in formula packed with nourishing ingredients like salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal and aloe to help relieve scalp discomfort. Score!
First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Calamine Pore Purging Mask
With calamine powder, kaolin and bentonite clays, salicylic acid and tea tree oil, this self-care must-have will draw out impurities while calming skin and tightening pores. This is one of our favorite face masks ever!
Facial Radiance Pads
The Facial Radiance Pads, which are safe for daily use, feature a transformative blend of lactic and glycolic acids, plus cucumber and Indian gooseberry to help exfoliate, tone and brighten skin.
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
It would be hard to talk about our favorite First Aid Beauty products without mentioning their award-winning moisturizer. It offers immediate relief for dry and irritated skin thanks to ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, allatonin and FAB's Antioxidant Booster.
Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer
Even though you can score this priming moisturizer for free with code FABGLOW on orders $65, we suggest getting another one because it's that amazing! This glow-inducing product gives off the appearance you are on top of your hydration game, even if you've been slacking. It smells great, goes on nicely and acts as the perfect canvas for your makeup.
KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA
If you suffer from Keratosis Pilaris, you're not alone. This body scrub will help exfoliate skin and decongest pores to reveal smoother looking and feeling skin. It delivers the benefits of a chemical peel and micro-dermabrasion treatment without having to go to a dermatologist's office or spa.
Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum
Dark spots are common, and thankfully, there's products like this serum to help reduce the appearance of dark spots, sun-spots, hyperpigmentation, discoloration and post-acne marks.
