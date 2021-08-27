Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Police are asking for help in the search of missing child actor Matthew Mindler, who recently started his first year of college.

The 19-year-old Our Idiot Brother star was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to a press release from the Millersville University Police Department. Pennsylvania authorities said they filed a missing adult report after Mindler's family said he "did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

Mindler was last seen leaving his dorm room building wearing a pair of black pants, a Millersville University sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. He failed to show up to his classes the following morning.

Police are now working with Mindler's mother, Monica Mindler, and university staff to locate the student.

According to The Morning Call, Monica stated that her son "has not acted in several years." She declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.