Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Feeling "Physically Not Safe" After Facing Off Against 20 Paparazzi

Anya Taylor-Joy is reflecting on a "frightening" encounter with paparazzi.



The Queen's Gambit star graces the cover of Tatler magazine this month, and in an interview with the publication, the actress, 25, opened up about the fame she's experienced since landing the starring role in the hit Netflix series—for which she's won a Golden Globe award, a Critics' Choice Television award and a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance. "Most people are sweet and kind and just want to have a conversation," she said, "and I love that."



Something she loves less is when paparazzi approach her. "Well, there are other times when you're just one person facing off against 20 and that's just physically not safe," she explained. "It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street."

Anya went on to recall one specific instance during a May trip to New York, where she was staying to host the season finale of Saturday Night Live.