Kristen Stewart's Orange Hair Will Make You Forget She's Playing Princess Diana

Watch : "Spencer" Trailer REACTION! Oscar Bait or Too Much Diana?

All hail Kristen Stewart, the queen of hair transformation.

Just as fans lifted their chins off the ground after watching the first trailer for the actress' upcoming turn as Princess Diana in Spencer, the star has debuted another new look off-camera.

On Aug. 26, Stewart stepped out in Los Angeles, revealing an orange-tinged mane as she walked with girlfriend Dylan Meyer. While it's unclear what inspired Stewart's latest 'do, it's a change from the blond coif she's been sporting to portray the late Princess of Wales in the highly anticipated upcoming biopic, directed by Jackie's Pablo Larraín.

Her version of the royal's signature accent took center stage in the trailer released on Thursday, Aug. 26, sparking headlines and garnering compliments. As one YouTube comment read, "KStew coming for her Oscar nomination."

The 31-year-old actress has been a notable hair chameleon during her years in the spotlight, having rocked shades of brown, blond and red at varying lengths.