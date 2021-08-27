You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

"Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess.
The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Two weeks later, Kanye hosted a second listening experience in ATL after moving into the arena (literally) to update the album. He earned an estimated $7 million from in-person merchandise sales, and the concert broke Apple Music livestream records with 5.4 million viewers.
Kim showed her support again, this time sporting a full-body BDSM-inspired Balenciaga bodysuit, complete with a face covering to match the Yeezy designer's mask and bulletproof vest onstage.
DONDA listening events are part of a collaboration with Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia. Even North West, 8, shared the same rocker aesthetic on Aug. 5 and donned edgy temporary tattoos including spiders, a crescent moon and "ATL" written on her forehead.
"Kanye invited the family to come out to Atlanta again and they wanted to go and show their support," a source close to Kim told E! News, adding that the former couple has found "true friendship" over the past few months and "has been communicating more and more."
On Aug. 27, over a month after the first DONDA listening party, Kanye re-created his childhood home onstage at Chicago's Soldier Field. The "FADE" rapper closed out the third and final event by appearing to set himself on fire before Kim joined him onstage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown and veil. It has yet to be announced how much Kanye made from the Chicago concert, but thus far, Kanye is believed to be looking at over $12 million in profits.
DONDA is dedicated to Kanye's late mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58. It's unclear yet which of the tracks Kanye performed will be included on the final album, nor has a new release date been revealed. Apple Music currently lists Sept. 5 for the official album drop.