Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Calls Out "Thirsty Girls" Commenting on Tyler Baltierra's Shirtless Pic

Catelynn Lowell is reminding fans that she is truly the core strength of her other half.
Catelynn's hubby and fellow Teen Mom co-star, Tyler Baltierra, recently showed off the latest results in his fitness journey by sharing a shirtless photo on social media. "I won't ever stop fighting even when my body is bleeding broken & all bruised stumbling," he captioned the Aug. 23 Instagram post. "It will not inhibit my journey. I'll just keep rising & learning while adapting any strategy needed to reach my peak of victory."
As inspirational as his words may have been, it wasn't necessarily the message itself that resonated most with fans. And for those that commented on her husband's physique, Catelynn had a few words that served as a bit of a friendly reminder.
"All these thirsty girls on here," she commented on Tyler's post, along with a few crying emojis, "STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! #gtfoh."
Catelynn has been her longtime love's biggest cheerleader as Tyler has documented his fitness journey to his followers on Instagram over the past year.
"YEAR 1 DOWN!" he captioned a post on June 10. "165lbs on the left (In 2020) & 199lbs on the right (still in the process of shredding my fat % down)." Alongside the before-and-after photos he shared, Tyler noted, "My goal was to gain as much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible."
The dad of four also explained that although he still has work to do, his recent milestone was absolutely one to celebrate. "I'm not exactly where I want to be," he continued, adding, "but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from."
Catelynn offered words of support and pride, writing at the time, "Congratulations baby!! I admire your hard work and dedication."
Plenty of congratulations are in order for the couple: Earlier this year, Catelynn announced that the childhood sweethearts—who were first introduced to fans while appearing on 16 & Pregnant—are expecting their fourth child together later this year.