Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Offset

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

"My Family" just got bigger!

Cardi B and husband Offset announced the birth of their second child together, a baby boy, on Monday, Sept. 6.

"9/4/21," Cardi captioned an Instagram photo alongside Offset and their son in the hospital. In the snapshot, the new mama cradled her little one, who was swaddled in a light blue blanket, while Offset looked on adoringly.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset told E! News in a joint statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The baby's arrival comes three months after the 28-year-old "WAP" rapper debuted her baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards while performing alongside Offset's hip-hop group Migos. "#2," Cardi later captioned an Instagram post, confirming her pregnancy. Offset similarly shared on Instagram Stories, writing, "Another blessing."

The couple's bundle of joy joins 3-year-old sister, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Meanwhile, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.