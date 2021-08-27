See the Heartwarming First Trailer for Disney+'s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

It's not easy being a medical wunderkind.
This message rings loud and true at the heart of the first trailer, exclusively premiered on E! News, for Disney+'s reimagining of Doogie Howser, M.D. Instead of Dr. Douglas "Doogie" Howser (Neil Patrick Harris), the new series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., follows 16-year-old Harvard Medical School graduate, Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee).
Although, fans of the original series don't need to fret as there are plenty of Easter eggs to enjoy. "You know who she's like?" one of Lahela's colleagues tells a worried patient. "You remember Doogie Howser? That show from the '90s. She's like a real-life Doogie Howser, that's why we call her Doogie."
Despite being incredibly gifted, Lahela is still experiencing the same challenges that every teen faces, like, getting permission to drive her mom's car. However, Lahela's situation may be a smidge worse as her mom is also her boss at the hospital.
"A second ago, you were my boss," Lahela snaps in frustration. "You don't get to control my entire life."
Yet, as Lahela's father and brother both point out, the brilliant doctor is still a teenager, who needs room to grow and make mistakes. As for Lahela? She reveals that she feels "so ready for everything," even as a first love is teased.
This is just a taste of Lahela's journey, which will debut on Disney+ on Sept. 8 and also stars Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jason Scott Lee, Mapuana Makia, Matthew Sato and Emma Meisel.
In fact, we've been eagerly awaiting this premiere, ever since Harris gave the reboot his stamp of approval. "[Executive Producer] Kourtney Kang is rad. As is Disney+," the How I Met Your Mother actor told E! News last year. "There's no doubt that Lahela and her family are in excellent hands. I wish them all a heartfelt ho'omaika'i ‘ana."
For the first trailer for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., watch the exclusive video above.
