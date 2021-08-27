Amelia Hamlin Addresses Mom Lisa Rinna’s Comments on Scott Disick Relationship

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline

Amelia Hamlin is very appreciative of any "support."



Following her mom's most recent comments about her ongoing relationship with Scott Disick, the model recently addressed the matter on Instagram in just a matter of a few words.



On Thursday, Aug. 26, Paper Magazine shared a photo of Amelia to Instagram—a pic in which she is ironically dressed as her mom, Lisa Rinna. In the caption, after mentioning the recent comments the actress made during the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the outlet also noted, "We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here." This gesture prompted Amelia to respond, "ugh, love the support," alongside both a crying and heart emoji.



During the Aug. 25 episode of Real Housewives, Lisa weighed in on Amelia and Scott's relationship while discussing eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin's romance with Love Island alum Eyal Booker.

"Harry's [Hamlin] made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot," Lisa told the camera. She then added, "I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now."