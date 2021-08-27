Amelia Hamlin Addresses Mom Lisa Rinna’s Comments on Scott Disick Relationship

Amelia Hamlin is very appreciative of any "support."
Following her mom's most recent comments about her ongoing relationship with Scott Disick, the model recently addressed the matter on Instagram in just a matter of a few words.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, Paper Magazine shared a photo of Amelia to Instagram—a pic in which she is ironically dressed as her mom, Lisa Rinna. In the caption, after mentioning the recent comments the actress made during the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the outlet also noted, "We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here." This gesture prompted Amelia to respond, "ugh, love the support," alongside both a crying and heart emoji.
During the Aug. 25 episode of Real Housewives, Lisa weighed in on Amelia and Scott's relationship while discussing eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin's romance with Love Island alum Eyal Booker.
"Harry's [Hamlin] made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot," Lisa told the camera. She then added, "I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now."
This also led Lisa to wonder what it would be like had Amelia been dating someone else. "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles?" Lisa asked the camera. "Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?"
Scott and Amelia began dating in October of last year and the two made the quite the splash since the Flip it Like Disick star is 18 years her senior. At the time, a source exclusively told E! News that Lisa and Harry believed the relationship was "just a phase."
The Days of Our Lives alum's commentary earlier this week was a bit more than candid than her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month. During that Aug. 11 episode, host Andy Cohen asked Lisa, "What is your latest processing of your daughter dating Scott Disick?"
The question caused Lisa to noticeably clear her throat before smiling and replying, "What do you think?" And after she let a hearty chuckle, the actress followed up with, "Listen, I will say this. Amelia's very happy right now. And you really want your kids to be happy. So, Harry and I are very thrilled that she is happy."