Tracee Ellis Ross Reacts After Ashlee Simpson Shares Nude Photo of Evan Ross in the Shower

Ashlee Simpson is celebrating all the pieces of Evan Ross.
The "L.O.V.E." singer took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to cheekily pay tribute to her husband on his 33rd birthday. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life," she wrote. "Your spirit is truly infectious, and I'm so lucky to spend everyday with you." Alongside her message, Ashlee shared two photos, one of the couple holding hands during a night out at a Dior dinner, as well as a solo shot of the 90210 alum naked in the shower.
After seeing that pic, Evan's sister Tracee Ellis Ross couldn't help but laugh, commenting on Ashlee's post, "the shower photo." Larsa Pippen also praised Ashlee for posting the steamy snap, writing in the comments, "You're a legend for this [laughing emoji] Hbd Evan."
As for Evan's reaction, he shared the photo to his Instagram Story along with a grimacing face emoji. However, he also sent Ashlee love for her sweet message.
Tracee also took to her Instagram page to give Evan a shout-out on his special day. "Happy Birthday to my baby brother @realevanross," she wrote. "How you are 33 is beyond me. I love you soooooo much it's bananas. Just bananas."
Meanwhile, mom Diana Ross posted a heartwarming message to Evan on her social media page. "Happy Happy Birthday! I love you with all my heart," she captioned a photo of the duo. "You are an incredible father and incredible husband and an incredible son and a great friend! You are a gift to me and to the world."
In addition to his birthday, Evan has a lot to celebrate these days. On Aug. 30, he and Ashlee will mark their seventh wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in 2014 and have since welcomed two kids together: Jagger Snow Ross, 6, and Ziggy Blu Ross, 10 months.
The "Pieces of Me" artist also shares son Bronx Wentz, 12, with ex Pete Wentz.
Ashlee, 36, and Evan announced the arrival of their son Ziggy in Oct. 2020. "10-29-2020," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!"
Evan also shared the news on his social media page, telling followers, "Our son has arrived! I'm in heaven!"