Tracee Ellis Ross Reacts After Ashlee Simpson Shares Nude Photo of Evan Ross in the Shower

Watch : Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross Answer Rapid-Fire Questions

Ashlee Simpson is celebrating all the pieces of Evan Ross.

The "L.O.V.E." singer took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to cheekily pay tribute to her husband on his 33rd birthday. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life," she wrote. "Your spirit is truly infectious, and I'm so lucky to spend everyday with you." Alongside her message, Ashlee shared two photos, one of the couple holding hands during a night out at a Dior dinner, as well as a solo shot of the 90210 alum naked in the shower.

After seeing that pic, Evan's sister Tracee Ellis Ross couldn't help but laugh, commenting on Ashlee's post, "the shower photo." Larsa Pippen also praised Ashlee for posting the steamy snap, writing in the comments, "You're a legend for this [laughing emoji] Hbd Evan."

As for Evan's reaction, he shared the photo to his Instagram Story along with a grimacing face emoji. However, he also sent Ashlee love for her sweet message.