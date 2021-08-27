Camila Cabello Responds to Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger

Watch : Camila Cabello's Friendship Struggles: "I Never Had Any Friends"

Camila Cabello is responding to rumors that there's nothing holding her back from tying the knot with Shawn Mendes.

The 24-year-old Cinderella actress visited The Tonight Show on Thursday, Aug. 26. During their chat, host Jimmy Fallon immediately asked about online speculation that her longtime boyfriend had proposed after fans noticed a ring on her engagement finger during a TikTok dance video she posted earlier this month.

"Ooh, is this news?," Camila quipped before immediately following up with, "No, guys!" After Jimmy asked specifically whether Shawn, who she's dated since July 2019, had popped the question, the star continued, "He has not, and I am not engaged."

As it turns out, Camila's decision to wear a ring on that special finger was strictly a result of her forgetting which hand is significant.

"I swear to god, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger," the "Havana" singer explained. "I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!"