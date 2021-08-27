Halsey Claims They Were Snubbed By Magazines That Didn't Want a "Maternity Cover"

Watch : Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

Halsey is getting real about challenges they faced in the industry due to trying to promote a new album while pregnant.

The 26-year-old singer dropped their fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, on Friday, Aug. 27. To promote it, the star told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about losing out on media opportunities while expecting their first child, Ender, who Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed on July 14.

"There was publications that were like... You know, we were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, 'Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don't want to do a maternity cover,'" Halsey recalled.

"And I was like, it's not a maternity cover," the "Bad at Love vocalist continued. "It's about my album—I just happen to be pregnant. And they're like, 'No, it's a pregnant cover.' And I was like, 'So I can't go talk about my album?'"