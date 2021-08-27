Kanye West Stuns Fans by Recreating Kim Kardashian Wedding at Donda Listening Event

Watch : Kanye West Honors Late Mother With New Song "Donda"

Kanye West's latest Donda listening event ended with quite the bang.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, fans joined the 44-year-old rapper at Chicago's Soldier Field for the long-awaited album's third listening party. Viewers of the event, which was mostly centered around a replica of the star's childhood home, were stunned by the final song, when Kanye appeared to be set on fire and then was greeted by a bride with a veil-concealed face who many social media users assumed was either his ex Kim Kardashian or a look-alike.

After the event, TMZ reported that the mysterious bride, who wore a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown, was indeed Kim herself and that she agreed to participate as a show of support, citing sources.

Among the family members reacting to the moment was Kylie Jenner, who shared images on her Instagram Story of Kanye and the bride. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter at the end of the night to post, "insanely beautiful!!!"

A screenshot of the stunning moment can be seen in the below tweet.