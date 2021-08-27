Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are Engaged

Watch : Norman Reedus Breaks Down His "Crocodile Dundee" Knives!

This Walking Dead star will soon be walking down the aisle.

There are wedding bells in the future for Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, nearly three years after welcoming their first child together.

Diane, 45, and Norman, 52, are officially engaged, a source close to the couple confirms to E! News. According to the insider, the proposal happened "very privately" in Atlanta and "they are very excited to solidify their relationship." The source also notes that the stars are now planning to live on the East Coast and recently sold their home in Los Angeles.

The duo, who listed their Southern California home for just over $9 million earlier this summer, were represented by Jon Grauman and Wolf Amer of The Agency.

Reps for the stars had no comment when asked about the engagement.

Last month, Diane and Norman celebrated their five-year anniversary on July 4, when he wrote on Instagram, "Time flies with u." The couple met while filming Sky, which debuted in 2015. At the time, Diane was dating Joshua Jackson (who met his match by marrying Jodie Turner-Smith and welcoming a daughter in 2019.)