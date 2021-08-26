How Shailene Woodley Plans to Support Aaron Rodgers as NFL Season Kicks Off

Watch : Shailene Woodley Jumped "Headfirst" Into Aaron Rodgers Romance

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have a game plan.

The couple, who confirmed their engagement in February, are making sure their love survives the distance as they each pursue their separate careers 1,400 miles apart.

For starters, Shailene, 29, packed in lots of quality time with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, during the football offseason.

A source close to Aaron tells E! News exclusively that the stars "thoroughly enjoyed" their time off by traveling all over the country to see family and friends.

"They were never in one place for too long," the insider shares of their trips to Montana, Palm Springs, Mexico and Hawaii (which they turned into a double date with Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry). Shailene and Aaron also spent time at his home in Malibu and her place in Colorado to get familiar with each other's home turfs.

However, their escapades came to an end earlier this summer, when Shailene had to start filming in Albuquerque, N.M.