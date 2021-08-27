Jennifer Aydin's Amazon Picks Include an Outfit From an Iconic Real Housewives of New Jersey Moment

We interviewed Jennifer Aydin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Jennifer's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Jennifer Aydin blesses Real Housewives of New Jersey fans with drama, humor, and over-the-top events. If anyone understands the assignment, it's Jennifer. She is always bringing it. We've seen the RHONJ star gush over Chanel and receive lavish gifts from her (total gem of a) husband Bill Aydin, but at the end of the day, the mom of five loves a good bargain just like the rest of us. Yes, her tagline was "Whoever says money can't buy happiness clearly doesn't have my credit limit," but she still adores the ease convenience and selection of shopping at Amazon.
The Bravolebrity shared her picks with E!, which included a memorable look from a legendary RHONJ moment, a genius hack to make sure your belts fit perfectly, and other clever products to make your lives easier. And, no, you don't need Jennifer's credit limit to scoop up these items. You will feel like a Real Housewife of New Jersey without breaking the bank. Keep on scrolling to see her selections and why she loves them. There's even a bonus pick at the end, a product that Jennifer developed herself to get the most out of your beauty sleep.
Pink Queen Women's Long Sleeve Flowy Maxi Bathing Suit Swimsuit Tie Front Robe Cover Up
Jennifer said, "Okay… Is this so me or what?!" This swimsuit coverup looks familiar to the observant RHONJ viewers. She was wearing it at Teresa Giudice's pool party last season as her adorable husband Bill Aydin carried her out. Truly iconic. And, it's available is so many other colors too. Jennifer paired the coverup with a Chanel swimsuit, showing us all that mixing and matching labels is the way to go.
Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
"This dry shampoo has 5 stars for a reason. It's a must-have between washes and leaves my hair looking totally refreshed and clean," Jennifer shared.
General Tools 72 Leather Hole Punch Tool
Jennifer insisted, "Thought you didn't need one of these? Think again!" She explained, "Since I got smaller, so did my waist and I needed to refit my belts. I was able to fit new holes and make my fab belts smaller!" Absolutely genius. Jen isn't the only one who adores this. The leather hole punch tool has 5,400+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
iPhone 11 Wallet Case with Card Holder
She shared, "This phone case checks all the boxes. It's fashionable and functional and has cutouts to fit right into speakers and charging ports!" It's available in a few different colors and it has more than 6,300 five-star reviews.
Romwe Women's Summer Short Sleeve Mock Neck Casual Blouse Tops
The New Jersey Housewife said, "I love pairing this top with great accessories and a cute skirt or pants. This look says boss babe all day long!" It sure does.
OSiS+ Session Label Powder Cloud Sprayable Powder Mist, 0.28-Ounce
Jennifer remarked, "What's in my bag you ask? This… always!" This powder mist adheres to individual strands of hair to lift the roots and create volume.
ProCase Universal Waterproof Case- 2 Pack
Jennifer said, "Kids… the lake… the pool… need I say more?" These waterproof phone cases are also snow-proof and dirt-proof. You can even take pictures and use your phone's side buttons while it's in this case.
Fly Fan for Outside Restaurants Meal,Ourdoor Picnic Table,Portable Table Fly Fan
"This is a must-have during the summer," the Bravolebrity insisted, sharing, "We are always outside for lunches and dinners and this keeps your food clean, no swatting whatsoever and you can finally have a conversation over a nice meal."
Romwe Women's Self Tie Wist Short Sleeve Casual Chiffon Blouse Tops
The Bravo star said, "This is super cute as a casual but dressy top and the belted closure slims in all the right places. It comes in 10 different colors and guess what? I have them all!
Simple Durable Mini Camisole Crop Tank Tops for Women- Set of 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, "I literally can't live without these mini cami crop tops. They're super light and comfortable especially on days where I want to keep it casual."
Binlowis Deep V Neck Flounce One Piece Swimsuit
Jennifer shared, "I am absolutely loving this adorable swimsuit? It comes in over 12 color combinations and almost doubles as a top to wear under a skirt or jean shorts. So cute for the summer or a vacation look!"
Ekouaer Women's Athletic Golf Skorts
"This goes perfectly with the Binlowis one piece swimsuit. Of course you can use it for golf but I love it as a skirt or coverup," the reality star shared. It's available in a bunch of other colors too.
Extra Large Shaker Bottle- 3 Pack
"These shaker bottles are a must for when I'm on the go and want to mix up a quick protein drink. Love that they come in packs of 3 so I can always have a clean one handy," Jennifer said.
Knorr Salat Kroenung Italian Art Vinaigrette Mi
"This makes the most delicious salad dressing – just add oil and vinegar for an easy, on-the-go dressing and even the kids love it," the mother of five shared.
Hulameda Paint Tray Palettes- Set of 12
"Last but not least… a few items for the kids to keep them busy. With 5 of them, I am always looking for new distractions," Jennifer told E!.
Chalkola Paint Canvases for Painting - (15 Pack)
Jennifer advised, "Pair your paint palettes with these canvas painting boards in a variety of sizes. Who knows, you might be the next Matisse."
Jennifer Aydin The Ultimate Beauty Pillow
This honorable mention isn't on Amazon... yet, but in the meantime you can head over to Jennifer's website to nab your own Ultimate Beauty Pillow: LLB. The innovative beauty pillow supports your head and neck in the optimal position to decrease wrinkles, improve skin quality, reduce puffiness and elongate the lifespan of various beauty procedures. The cover is easily removable, machine-washable, and hypoallergenic.
Jennifer said, I looked into options to sleep lying flat on my back. The pillow actually allowed me to sleep so comfortably on my back and I didn't put any additional pressure on my face. If you're able to avoid sleeping on your face, you might just turn that clock back a few years!"
