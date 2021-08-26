2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Look Back at Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s Journey From Child Beauty Queen to Teen

Alana Thompson feels like a “completely” different person than her reality TV alter ego, Honey Boo Boo. As she turns 16, take a look at her time in the spotlight over the past decade.

By Lindsay Weinberg Aug 26, 2021 8:04 PMTags
Reality TVCelebritiesHere Comes Honey Boo BooMama JuneTransformation
Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue"

Here comes Honey Boo Boo, and she's all grown up.

In honor of her upcoming Sweet 16, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson posed for a glamorous photoshoot that was published in Teen Vogue this week. The former pageant princess reflected on her family's struggles, saying, "I'm proud of myself for how far I've come."  

Since her claim to fame on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012, Alana has landed her own reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and appeared on another focused on her mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Now, she wants to move away from the Honey Boo Boo chapter of her life and remind people who she really is, as Alana. 

"They are completely two different people," she told Teen Vogue. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana."

As the budding fashionista put it: "My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana."

photos
Child Stars Then and Now

Keep scrolling to see her transformation from beauty queen to teen, ever since she first declared her love of cheese balls on national television.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra
2012
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra
2012
Kris Connor/Getty Images
2013
David Livingston/Getty Images
2015
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv
2018
Eric McCandless via Getty Images
2018
Gotham/GC Images
2018
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2018
Raymond Hall/GC Images
2019
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
2019
Instagram
2020
Instagram
2020
Peyton Fulford/Teen Vogue
2021

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Rinna Doesn't Hold Back About Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

2

Penelope Disick Debuts Bright Red Hair in Epic Makeover

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Rinna Doesn't Hold Back About Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

2

Penelope Disick Debuts Bright Red Hair in Epic Makeover

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

4

See Kristen Stewart Become Princess Diana in Spencer Trailer

5

Hannah & Collin Gosselin Look All Grown-Up in First Day of School Pic