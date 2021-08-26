Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Reveals She "Made and Lost Millions" After Disney Career

Watch : Christy Carlson Romano Felt "Salty" Over Shia LaBeouf’s Success

Christy Carlson Romano is sharing the financial wisdom she could have used as a young star.

In a YouTube video titled "How I Lost All My Money," the Disney alum pulled back the curtain on how she ended up spending much of her fortune after her teenage success. "I will take you on a journey to my path of financial fluency," she said, "and how I made and lost millions of dollars."

Although she was among Disney's most prominent actresses in the early aughts, starring in the Even Stevens franchise and voicing the titular character of Kim Possible before she was old enough to order a cocktail, Romano, now 37, ended up in debt. "I really regret not investing my money wisely," she admitted. "I didn't get a house."

"I didn't take any money and store it away other than the Coogan money," she said, referencing the trust account that holds a percentage of a child actor's wages by law. "That money I used towards going to college at 18." However, after leaving school less than two years in, she had money at her disposal and admittedly "didn't care" about it.

"I was never told how much money I was making," she said. "Money didn't have a purpose for me."