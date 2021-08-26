Katy Perry Says Her Life "Began" When Daughter Daisy Dove Was Born

Break out the big balloons—Katy Perry's daughter is 1!
On Thursday, Aug. 26, the pop star and American Idol judge celebrated the 1st birthday of daughter Daisy Dove, her first child. Dad is Katy's fiancé fiancé Orlando Bloom.
"1 year ago today is the day my life began…" Katy tweeted. "Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."
Daisy is Orlando's second child. He shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. In June, Katy shared a Father's Day tribute to her fiancé on Instagram, which included never-before-seen footage of the two in a hospital room in the hours before she gave birth to their baby girl.
"Happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift," Katy captioned the post. "I love you WHOLE world."
Over the past year, the 36-year-old singer and Orlando, 44, have occasionally dropped anecdotes about the child in interviews. In January, Katy said on Instagram Live, "She changed my life and still continues to change my life."
She continued, "I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom. So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you're ready."
In February, Orlando spoke on The Graham Norton Show about one of Daisy's major milestones: Talking. He said she "sort of has said a bit of 'Dada' every time I come up," adding, "She's very excited to see me."
Katy also talked about Daisy's milestones on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest in May, saying, "She's crawling and she has one tooth. It's barely poked through, though. Actually, it's kind of, like, one of my teeth. Because I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting. But I think that's character."
While the singer and Orlando have yet to share a photo of Daisy's face, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor offered a hint about the child's looks in a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October.
"It was funny because when she first came out, I was like, 'Oh, it's me! It's a mini-me'" he recalled. "And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect. But then she sort of looked a bit like my mom. So then I got a little confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom...who's she gonna look like next?"