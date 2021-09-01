Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin and Girlfriend Lisa Stelly Break Up

Watch : Is this Really the End of "Pitch Perfect"?

Well, this news isn't exactly aca-awesome.

E! News has exclusively learned that Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin and girlfriend Lisa Stelly recently broke up. While details surrounding the split are being kept private, the news comes more than a year after the pair sparked romance rumors thanks to some social media behavior.

On July 11, 2020, Skylar set the record straight on his relationship status through Instagram when sharing a headline that read, "New couple alert! Skylar Astin and Jack Osbourne's ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, are Instagram official." He would later write, "Correction: I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly. Treat your ladies better, media!"

Lisa also playfully addressed the headlines when she posted a PDA photo with the caption, "Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin." Skylar replied, "Ummmmm actually both."

Then, some fans of the couple started to notice that the pair wasn't posting photos of each other as often. Though, Skylar did celebrate his girlfriend's birthday with a heartfelt message in March.