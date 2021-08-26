Mark Your Calendars: Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Streams Next Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention, Rihanna Navy, we finally have details for the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion. Rihanna's brand will stream its third fashion show on Amazon's Prime Video, Friday, September 24. The upcoming collection "features strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY,' per the brand's recent press release.

Rihanna teased the upcoming fashion show with a teaser video, asking her followers, "Oh you think you ready?!"