Mark Your Calendars: Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Streams Next Month

The singer teases, "Oh you think you ready?!"

By Marenah Dobin Aug 26, 2021 6:15 PM
Rihanna, Savage X Fenty Show 2020Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Attention, Rihanna Navy, we finally have details for the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion. Rihanna's brand will stream its third fashion show on Amazon's Prime Video, Friday, September 24. The upcoming collection "features strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY,' per the brand's recent press release.

Rihanna teased the upcoming fashion show with a teaser video, asking her followers, "Oh you think you ready?!"

Why Women Everywhere Love Rihanna's Fenty Beauty & Savage x Fenty

And, in case you need yet another reason to tune in, the fashion show promises to be star-studded with celebrity models and other famous faces in attendance. The "celebration of body and movement" has bras, underwear, and lingerie pieces with sizes ranging from 32–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H and XS–3X/S–XXXL).

Amazon shoppers will be able to shop the newest collection during the broadcast. If September 24 is too far away, you can shop the styles from Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 now at Amazon.

If you're looking for more products from Rihanna, check out our review of Fenty Beauty's first fragrance ever

