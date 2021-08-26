Spritz & Save! Skylar Fragrances Is Offering a Free Gift With Purchase

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Want to smell amazing? Like to the point, people stop you in the street to ask you what fragrance you're wearing? Well, we have a fun Thursday treat for you.
Starting today, E! readers can switch up their scent and receive a free Discovery Set with any full-size Skylar Fragrances purchase! No code needed. The fragrance brand offers a dreamy array of vegan and hypoallergenic scents ranging from warm gourmand and citrus to floral and woody. So, if you're in the market for a new go-to scent, this is your sign to treat yourself to something fresh, fun and memorable.
Below, we rounded up our favorite scents from Skylar Fragrances that we think you'll fall in love with, too!
Fall Cashmere
With sweater weather around the corner, you'll need an appropriate fragrance to get in the fall mood. This scent features notes of clove, cinnamon bark, ginger mix, creamy sandalwood and smooth, caramelized vanilla.
Pink Canyon
Inspired by West Coast mountain sunsets, this fragrance offers a blend of fresh pink grapefruit grounded in the scent of pink salt and calming cedar.
Isle Escape
As Nicki Minaj once said, "Let's go to the beach-each, let's go get a wave." This fragrance reminds us of just that. Notes include bergamot, orange mist, fresh quince, cardamom, peony caress, ginger root, sandalwood, subtle musk and golden amber.
Capri Summer
Featuring notes like grapefruit, blood orange, bergamot, neroli, sheer vetiver and crystal musk, this sultry yet refreshing scent will transport you to an Italian beach in no time.
Willow Woods
Bring your favorite nature retreat with you wherever you go thanks to Willow Woods! It has a woody base and a hint of heliotrope flower on top.
Sun Shower
Find your calm and renew your energy with this mix of Italian bergamot, lemon leaves, jasmine tea, ginger flower, meadow greens, lily, cedarwood, cypress and guaiacwood.
Vanilla Sky
This sensual gourmand fragrance is sure to become your new obsession thanks to a blend of scents like bergamot zest, sweet orange, cappuccino, pure vanilla, sandalwood and caramelized cedar.
Ready for more deals? Check out today's best sales.