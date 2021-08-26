Christian Siriano Shares His Advice for Young Fashion Designers As a Judge for Shein's 100K Challenge

E!: Tell us about your decision to collaborate with SHEIN for this challenge with emerging fashion designers.

CS: I thought it was such a great opportunity because I've been a mentor. I've worked with a lot of young designers. I have a lot of young designers that work for me in my studio. I think it was just really such a good opportunity to hopefully help this younger generation of designers. Let me tell you, when I was starting it was tough. There were a lot of things that I wish I would have learned or I would have known. That's why I wanted to be a part of this, hopefully to just lend a helping hand and share how the business really is.

I want the younger generation of designers to feel like we are there to help them. Also, without them, why are we still pushing ourselves? We're all pushing ourselves for the greater, bigger picture in a way.

E!: Are there any insights that you want to share with young designers?

CS: You don't have to be everything to everybody. You have to really make sure that you are your brand and that you're really authentic. What you want to make is what you should make. I had a lot of people telling me what to do in the beginning of my career and I wish that I just would have done what I loved. If you love making cool streetwear, then that's what you should make. If you love making ball gowns, then that's what you should focus on. I think that sometimes young designers try too many things and that's when it doesn't work. It's better when it's really authentic to them.

E!: What do you love about SHEIN?

CS: I think a brand that can connect with its customer and what people want really quickly is very important. SHEIN is really in the now, in the moment, and very reactionary to a trend or idea and I really like that. I think that's what's really cool about it. They are always in the moment and I think that's very interesting. There are not a lot of other brands that can do that. Especially this younger generation loves SHEIN so much because they're giving you fashion that is exciting and accessible. I think that is very important.

There is a customer who is really looking for something new, different, and exciting. They want to change up their wardrobe and have something that's new and cool or maybe something a fabulous actress just wore. I think it's important that brands are trying to be as productive as possible, focusing on all the right things.

People who have good style mix high, low, vintage, and new pieces. I think that's what's cool and makes someone stylish. There are plenty of people who mix in SHEIN items with designer pieces that are in their closets.