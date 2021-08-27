A Terrifying Demon Causes a Quarantine Nightmare in This Spooky SurrealEstate Sneak Peek

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Quarantining with a murderous demon? No, thanks.

Schitt's Creek alums Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy have moved out of a dingy motel and into a twisted game of cat and mouse with a paranormal predator in SYFY's SurrealEstate. An exclusive clip from tonight's spooky episode, airing Aug. 27, proves that Luke Roman (Rozon) and Susan Ireland (Levy) quite literally can't escape being supernatural prey.

Susan is tracked by a hauntingly hideous corpse-like figure that crawls down the walls of Susan's office at The Roman Agency. With disgusting slithering sounds and the quiet crunch of anticipation, the demon gets closer and closer to a frantic Susan. The ghost even possesses Zooey (Savannah Basley) at her desk, and starts scrolling through Roman Agency listings for more mansions to haunt.

Will the team's plan to corner and trap the hellish beast in the office prove to be genius, or even more dangerous in the end?