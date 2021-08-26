Demi Lovato Debuts Massive Hand Tattoo

Demi Lovato is 29 and feeling fine—and they have some new ink to prove it.

Just days after they celebrated their birthday, the singer took to Instagram to showcase their latest tattoo. Drawing inspiration from Infinite Universe's song "Beautiful Chorus," Lovato had some of the lyrics written across the top of their hand: "Love Will Live Forever in the Infinite Universe." The words were then surrounded by stars and planets, and Lovato also got a crescent moon on one of their fingers.

The two-time Grammy nominee was thrilled with how the design turned out and gave artist Doctor Woo a shout-out.

"THANK YOU @_dr_woo_ for making exactly what I asked for!!!! It's perfect!!!" they wrote on Instagram Stories on Aug. 25. "Lyrics by @beautifulchorus."

The body art is one of many meaningful tattoos Lovato has gotten over the years, and the song selection should come as no surprise to their fans.