See Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Carter Ride in Style During Private Helicopter Trip

Watch : Beyonce Shares Rare Photos of Twins Rumi & Sir

Beyoncé and Rumi Carter are proving that they're just girls that truly run the world.



On Aug. 25, the "Formation" singer shared a fun little boomerang on Instagram of the mother-daughter duo walking toward a private helicopter and it's just the energy fans may have been needing. In the clip—where the two are captured holding hands—the Grammy winner is seen wearing a long-sleeved orange top paired with a fuchsia pink mini skirt and nude heels. As for Rumi, 4, the toddler donned a multi-printed sleeveless dress with a pair of sneakers.



And in the same post, Beyoncé also shared a series of solo shots, giving an up close, front-facing view of her chic outfit. Always a star to let the photos speak for themselves, the singer shared the series of photos without a caption for the moment.



The singer's boomerang is the latest peek fans have seen of Rumi since her appearance in her mom's most recent Ivy Park campaign, during which she was joined by her twin brother, Sir, 4 and older sister Blue, 9.