See Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Carter Ride in Style During Private Helicopter Trip

Can you keep up? Beyoncé’s latest post with her 4-year-old daughter Rumi Carter just made us lose our breath. See how the mother-daughter duo are flying high in style.

By Kisha Forde Aug 26, 2021 3:25 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBeyoncéCeleb KidsCelebritiesRumi Carter
Beyoncé and Rumi Carter are proving that they're just girls that truly run the world.
 
On Aug. 25, the "Formation" singer shared a fun little boomerang on Instagram of the mother-daughter duo walking toward a private helicopter and it's just the energy fans may have been needing. In the clip—where the two are captured holding hands—the Grammy winner is seen wearing a long-sleeved orange top paired with a fuchsia pink mini skirt and nude heels. As for Rumi, 4, the toddler donned a multi-printed sleeveless dress with a pair of sneakers.
 
And in the same post, Beyoncé also shared a series of solo shots, giving an up close, front-facing view of her chic outfit. Always a star to let the photos speak for themselves, the singer shared the series of photos without a caption for the moment.
 
The singer's boomerang is the latest peek fans have seen of Rumi since her appearance in her mom's most recent Ivy Park campaign, during which she was joined by her twin brother, Sir, 4 and older sister Blue, 9.

photos
Beyoncé's Twins: Inside Rumi and Sir Carter's Lavish World

And if you needed more proof that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids get their style inspiration from their parents, Queen Bey confirmed that detail in a recent interview with British Vogue.

"My kids and I came up with 'Fashion Fridays,'" she told the outlet in October 2020. "Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other's pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to laugh off this crazy year together."

Safe to say that Beyoncé's little ones are just like their mom: a Mood 4 Eva.

